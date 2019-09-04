Memorial poker run planned
Second annual Memorial Poker Run Roar to Remember Ride in memory of Christian Muniz will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7 at J&J Fireball Lanes, 817 E. Wisconsin St., Portage.
Muniz was a loving and funny young man who resided in Pardeeville and was affected by autism spectrum disorder.
He passed away suddenly in May 2018, at the age of 16.
Registration begins at 10:30 a.m., on the road by noon, return by 4:30 p.m., cash prizes awarded at 5 p.m. for top three poker hands. Dinner included at end of ride. Cost is $20 per person and $15 per passenger.
Proceeds provide scholarships to Portage and Pardeeville students pursuing special education or other careers in the service of those affected by autism or other disabilities.
