Memorial ride for Sekel planned for Saturday

LOWELL — On Saturday, Caine Transfer will organize and sponsor a truck parade in Beaver Dam honoring long-time employee Larry Sekel, who passed away on 9-11-20. He was an employee for more than 40 years and was a mentor and friend to all. So, in celebration of National Truck Driver Appreciation week, this tribute to a man who made sure loads were delivered safely and in a timely manner is appropriate.

The public is invited to join in on a memorial ride for Larry Sekel. Out of honor and respect, Caine transfer trucks will be leading and opening their yard for everyone. Meet at 9:30 a.m. at Caine Transfer in Lowell. From the yard, the parade will travel north on Highway 151 then west to Industrial Drive and south on Spring Street into Beaver Dam to pass his home. Then continue south through town and east on Hwy. 33 to pass the cemetery. As we pass the cemetery the family would like everyone to blow their horns three times as The Intimidator Dale Earnhardt No. 3 was his favorite driver. Once passed the cemetery the parade will end.