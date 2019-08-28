A memorial run/walk 5K will hold registration from 7:45-8:30 a.m. followed by a moment of silence with the 5K starting at 9 a.m. Sept. 11 at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, 100 Independence Drive, Camp Douglas. The pre-registration fee will cost $20 which includes a T-shirt. The cost will be $15 on the day of the race which will not include a T-shirt.
Pre-registration can be completed by mailing registration forms and payments to 100 Independence Drive, building 100, attention to Sergeant Moll, Camp Douglas, WI, 54618. Make checks payable to Volk Field Special Events Fund. Forms can also be emailed to patriotday5kvf@gmail.com and payments to Paypal.me/patriotday5k. All proceeds will go to the 911 Wisconsin Memorial, Kewaskum Remembers.
For more information, call 608-427-1204.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)