MEMORIAL TREE PLANTED FOR ARBOR DAY

  • 0
The city of Wisconsin Dells celebrates Arbor Day by planting a white oak tree at the Bowman House to honor the late Bud Gussel. The tree and plaque were donated by the Dells Country Historical Society. Fifty saplings were donated by the Tree Board and distributed to area citizens. From left, Mayor Ed Wojnicz, Dells Country Historical Society board members, Carol Burgess, Jean Brew, Donna Timm, Gail Jermier, and Mark Hamm; the Gussel family, Joe, David, and Julie.

 DEBBIE KINDER/Contributed

