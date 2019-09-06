The Alzheimer's & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin will provide a Crossing Bridges Memory Impairment Program in Lodi.
Crossing bridges is an educational discussion group where people with memory impairment and their families can learn coping skills, enhance family communication, and receive guidance in developing future plans.
The group will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Thursdays, Oct. 24-Nov. 14 at Reach Out Lodi, 601 Clark St., Lodi. An informational interview is required. For more information, contact Janet Wiegel at 608-742-9055.
