The Department of Public Instruction awarded grants to three local school districts for the purpose of providing mental health services to students, in collaboration with community health agencies. The Beaver Dam Unified School District will receive $60,440, while $27,500 will go to the Waupun School District and $72,194 to the Horicon School District.
Strategies identified in the grant include co-locating community mental health clinics in schools and providing screening and intervention services.
