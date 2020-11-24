Mentoring group accepting applications

“We’ll be providing mentor training online. We’re sharing tools to help mentors work with mentees online or in socially-distanced ways. We’re lucky to have other affiliates throughout the Midwest to share ideas with. It’s just been really exciting, said Amy Mondloch, executive director.

On Dec. 1, Kinship Mentoring of Columbia County will be joining community groups around the world in celebrating the International Day of Giving. “It’s our first big online event to engage the community in volunteering, donating, and getting their kids involved as well. We hope we’ll see people getting involved across Columbia County. People can learn more about the Day of Giving and about becoming a mentor or signing up their child to become a mentee at kinshipcc.org, or call 262-204-3564 or mail to P.O. Box 542 Portage, WI 53901.