Merrimac church breaks ground on new addition

On July 29, members of the Merrimac United Methodist Church broke ground on the newest addition being added to the church. McKee Associates of Madison began construction three days later on the project that should be completed by Christmas.

 MERRIMAC UNITED METHODIST CHURCH/Contributed
