Merrimac Community Charter School dedicates Peace Pole project

On Oct. 17, Merrimac Community Charter School dedicated a Peace Pole adjacent to their community garden. Families, school staff, and community members gathered to participate in the dedication. International students from Italy, Paraguay, and Sweden led the project with assistance from Janine Petersen, AFS host family. Pictured, from left, are Jenna McCann, Amy Brehm, Riina Vahamurto, Janine Peterson, Gaia Citro, Patricia Romero, and Cliff Thompson.
