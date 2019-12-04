The Merrimac Community Christmas Pageant will be presented at 7 p.m. Dec. 16 at Merrimac United Methodist Church, 117 Church St., Merrimac. There is a need for more kids between the ages of 7-14 to be actors, no speaking, and for more singers in the choir. Practice begins at 7 p.m. Dec. 9 for both the pageant and choir at the church. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the Christmas pageant.
For more information, call Bruce at 608-493-2337.
