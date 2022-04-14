According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Merrimac Ferry closed due to high winds as of 9 a.m. today.
MILWAUKEE — The selection committee for the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Student Scholarship, Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership …
Concert to benefit Ukraine Saturday
Beaver Dam-based Northwestern Mutual wealth management advisor, Debra Smith, was named one of the company’s 2022 Community Service Award winne…
The Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce ambassadors helped a new addition at Powersports Company, N8309 Kellom Road, with a ribbon cutting. This 12…
Sparky is a 3-year-old Australian cattle dog/mix surrendered about 7 months ago due to his owner’s passing. Sparky is very timid at first, it …
Mile Bluff CEO to host community forum
Sauk County held a groundbreaking ceremony on April 1 for the construction of the new Bluffview Community Park at E11073 Center Road in the to…
Strompolis joins Mile Bluff
Beaver Dam Public Information Meeting to be held Tuesday.
Sauk County Land Resources & Environment offers pasture walks where participants will learn about rotational grazing, pasture management, …
