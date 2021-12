The Merrimac ferry has closed for the season due to ice conditions on the Wisconsin River.

The ferry’s 2021 season began March 22. Through November, the ferry had carried 241,905 motor vehicles on 32,706 crossings.

In season, the free ferry shuttles Highway 113 traffic across the Wisconsin River between Columbia and Sauk counties as weather conditions allow.

The ferry will undergo routine maintenance during the winter months and resume operations in the spring of 2022.