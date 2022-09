The Merrimac ferry will be closed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday for regularly scheduled maintenance.

The ferry shuttles Highway 113 traffic across the Wisconsin River between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County. In season, the free ferry operates 24-hours a day, seven days a week.

To view the status of ferry operations, visit wisconsindot.gov/merrimacferry.