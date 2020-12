The COLSAC III, commonly known as the Merrimac Ferry, will complete its final crossing of the 2020 season at noon Thursday, Christmas Eve.

The ferry shuttles Highway 113 traffic across the Wisconsin River between Okee in Columbia County and Merrimac in Sauk County.

The ferry’s 2020 season began April 20. Through Dec. 10, the ferry made 35,779 trips carrying 201,772 vehicles across the river.

Ferry operations will resume in spring 2021.