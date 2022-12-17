 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Merrimac ferry closes for the season

Merrimac ferry closes for season

The Merrimac ferry will close for the season at 7 a.m. Monday.

The ferry’s 2022 season began March 31. The ferry has carried 164,894 vehicles, 860 bicycles, 650 pedestrians, 32 buses, and 4466 motorcycles this year on 55,758 crossings.

In season, the free ferry shuttles Highway 113 traffic across the Wisconsin River between Columbia and Sauk counties as weather conditions allow.

The ferry will undergo routine maintenance during the winter months and resume operations in the spring of 2023.

