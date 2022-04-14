 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Merrimac Ferry now open

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Merrimac Ferry closed due to high winds as of 9 a.m. Thursday, as of 9 p.m., the ferry has reopened.

