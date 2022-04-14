Merrimac Ferry now open

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Merrimac Ferry closed due to high winds as of 9 a.m. Thursday, as of 9 p.m., the ferry has reopened.
Hill-Dale Veterinary Care of Baraboo welcomes Dr. Macy Leponiemi to the practice, according to an April 8 press release.
Concert to benefit Ukraine Saturday
Sparky is a 3-year-old Australian cattle dog/mix surrendered about 7 months ago due to his owner’s passing. Sparky is very timid at first, it …
MILWAUKEE — The selection committee for the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation Student Scholarship, Teacher Fellowship and Principal Leadership …
Mile Bluff CEO to host community forum
Beaver Dam-based Northwestern Mutual wealth management advisor, Debra Smith, was named one of the company’s 2022 Community Service Award winne…
Stephanie Kreis will take on the operations manager role for the Waupun office of National Exchange Bank & Trust on April 12.
Diana is a 4-year-old mixed breed and such a sweet girl. She loves people, attention, getting belly rubs and would like to spend quality time …
Amanda Schultz is promoted to operations manager for the offices located in Brandon and Rosendale for National Exchange Bank & Trust, on A…
The Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce ambassadors helped a new addition at Powersports Company, N8309 Kellom Road, with a ribbon cutting. This 12…
