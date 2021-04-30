Merrimac teacher Joins Master Teacher Ambassador Program

Epic, the digital reading platform for kids 12 and younger, selected Kerri Lintl, teacher at Merrimac Community School in Merrimac, to participate in its Master Teacher Ambassador Program for the 2021 school year. Chosen out of hundreds of applicants, spanning 37 states and 20 countries, Lintl was selected to instill a love of reading and learning in students.

“In the wake of the pandemic, Epic’s vibrant Master Teacher community is a beacon of light, sparking innovation and creativity among colleagues who are searching for ways to engage with their students, in and out of the classrooms,” said Jennifer Hart, educator engagement manager at Epic.

Nearly half of these Master Teachers have more than 15 years of experience in their field and support fun and safe student learning across a variety of subjects, from reading and literacy to history, geography, the arts, science, and math. Through Epic School, Epic’s educator ambassadors along with fellow teachers and librarians, are able to provide thousands of quality books to help students in grades six and lower boost their confidence while fueling curiosity and instilling a true love of reading. Fiction and nonfiction books are available on various topics and in multiple languages.