Mesa named VFW Veteran of the Year

WAUPUN — Bentley-Hull V.F.W. Post 6709 has selected Frank Mesa as their Veteran-of-the-Year to be honored in the Waupun Memorial Day Ceremonies. Mesa, 74, was born in Waukesha, graduated from Waukesha South High School, and attended college at Stevens Point where he met his wife. In 1967, he was drafted into the Army, received basic training at Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Following advance training as a flight engineer, he was sent to Vietnam serving a year as a crew chief flying missions in a Boeing twin-rotor CH-47 Chinook helicopter.

Receiving an honorable discharge from his 3-year service duty, he was awarded the Bronze Star, the Presidential Unit Citation, and the Army Meritorious Metal. He then settled in Waupun with his wife Marie, raised four children, and has seven grandchildren. Mesa was employed with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for 33 years, but continued part-time five more years working in probation and parole. Mesa has served on the city zoning board, Waupun Memorial Hospital Board, the Historical Society, and many other city functions including elections servant. He is a territorial V.F.W. inspector and is Waupun's VFW commander and, was elected as senior-vice commander in the Wisconsin V.F.W. 6th District.