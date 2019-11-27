Metalcraft acquires VersaTran

MAYVILLE — Metalcraft of Mayville Inc. announces the acquisition of VersaTran Inc. of Watertown, formerly owned by Dick Bertrand of Oconomowoc/Ashippun, effective immediately, according to a Nov. 18 press release.
“We are very excited to add VersaTran’s Retriever product line to our portfolio at Metalcraft of Mayville,” said Metalcraft CEO, Martin Gallun. “With VersaTran’s industry-changing approach to the equipment transport industry and our experience working with customers in the construction, agriculture, and power equipment markets, we see a tremendous amount of opportunity for growth as a result of this purchase.”
Metalcraft offers continued employment to all existing VersaTran employees. Joe Simons, general manager, will continue as advisor for the product development and growth.
