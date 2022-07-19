 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Metalcraft awards scholarships

MAYVILLE — For the 2022-2023 school year, Metalcraft of Mayville awarded four, $3,000 scholarships, renewable for up to four years, for a total of $12,000 per student, according to a July 19 press release.

Scholarship applicants are evaluated by a scholarship committee and scored in a variety of areas including academic achievement, participation in extracurricular activities, and leadership potential. To be eligible, the student must be the dependent of an employee of Metalcraft. The students must also maintain a grade-point average of at least 2.5 on a 4-point scale.

Local recipients include:

  • Ashley Frank, a 2022 Beaver Dam High School graduate, will attend University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in Fond du Lac, in the fall with plans to pursue a degree in accounting.
  • Porter Taylor, a 2022 Columbus High School graduate, will attend either Madison Area Technical College or UW-Green Bay in the fall with plans to pursue a degree in computer programming/software development.

For more information, visit mtlcraft.com.

