Meyer Insurance Agency announces plans for a public open house and anniversary party from 4-8 p.m. Sept. 19, at 511 Phillips Blvd., Sauk City, marking the company’s centennial anniversary. The event will coincide with a client appreciation celebration as well as the Sauk Prairie Chamber of Commerce’s Business After 5.
According to Meyer Insurance Agency president Lise Meyer Kobussen, the event will be held outside on the agency’s grounds and feature a street-fair atmosphere with live music, food, beverages, and a raffle. The Sauk City Fire Department will be on hand to demonstrate how to use a fire extinguisher and provide people with an opportunity to use one. People will be able to test out their ability to play simple games with vision impairment goggles.
The Sauk Prairie Public Library will open the doors to its future home adjacent to Meyer Insurance, in the former Straight Forward building. The future library at 615 Phillips Blvd., Sauk City, will also be the site of the anniversary celebration in case of inclement weather. Use the new library site’s parking lot, the side on Franklin, Monroe and Jackson Streets or Monona Bank parking lot for vehicle parking. Handicap parking is available and marked by the Jackson Street alley entrance.
For more information, call 608-643-3000, or email at lmk@meyeragency.com.
