MEYER TAKES FIRST AT COMPETITION

  • 0
Tumble Tyme Gymnastics of Beaver Dam competed on Feb. 6 at Marshfield. The team consists of Levels 3-7. Brianna Meyer, took first-place on Floor Exercise with a score of 8.5 and is a Level 7.

 MARIE CIGELSKE /Contributed

