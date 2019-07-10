The Best of Blues and Rock event in Waupun will start at 5:30 p.m. with the concert featuring Waupun native Scotty Meyer beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at West End Park, 200 Beaver Dam St.
The event will have food and desserts served by the Cub Scouts and refreshments by WFA. Bring your lawn chair or blanket. A free-will offering will be taken. The rain venue is the Waupun Community Center, 510 E. Spring St.
Meyer began his guitar career in 1992, playing bass and electric guitar. He started the Scotty Meyer Band in 1998, originally devoted to just blues before it evolved into classic rock, pop and country. Upon moving to the Fox Valley, he began playing with Sonic Circus as lead guitarist in 2006.
