Carthage Mock Trial competed in its final invitational tournament of the 2019-20 season at Loras College in Dubuque, Iowa on Jan. 24-26. Micah Pahl '21 of Loganville won an award for Outstanding Prosecution Attorney and Liv Higgins '23 won an award for Outstanding Prosecution Witness.