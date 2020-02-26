Michels joins Extension Adams County

Extension Adams County hired newest educator, Sheila Michels as the health and well-being educator in Adams County. Her primary focus will be mental and behavioral health education.

Michels is a familiar face in Adams County, where she has worked for the past 10 years as a home visiting parent educator with Renewal Unlimited. She has a bachelor of science degree from University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where she studied psychology and child and family studies, and a master of science in education degree from Concordia University Wisconsin. She has experience working with all ages.