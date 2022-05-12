 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mid-Continent offers free train rides for military and their families

Mid-Continent Railway Museum, as part of the Blue Star Museums initiative, will offer free train rides to military personnel and their families starting on Armed Forces Day, May 21, through Sept. 4, at E8948 Museum Road, North Freedom.

The free admission program is available to those currently-serving in the United States military – Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, the Reserves, National Guard, U.S. Public Health Commissioned Corps, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Commissioned Corps, and up to five family members.

For complete guidelines, visit midcontinent.org.

For more information about Mid-Continent Railway Museum, visit midcontinent.org; about the National Endowment for the Arts, visit arts.gov; about Blue Star Families, visit bluestarfam.org.

