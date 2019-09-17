Mid-Continent Railway Museum set to open new display building

NORTH FREEDOM — The volunteers at Mid-Continent Railway Museum have operated the museum and train at North Freedom since 1963 and have not only repaired the flood damages, but also expanded with a new display building. The museum is set to open the new 10,500 square foot display building at 1 p.m. Saturday.
A 109-year-old, 242,000 pound steam locomotive with a complete freight train including a caboose behind it is on display in the new building. Other items include a gas-electric self-powered rail car built in 1925, the most complete and original of its kind in the nation, and the Wisconsin Fish Commission, the nation’s only surviving original “fish car,” once used to transport fish from hatcheries to lakes throughout Wisconsin.
You have free articles remaining.
Mid-Continent Railway Museum, E8948 Museum Road, North Freedom, is open each Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 20. Museum admission is free. Train rides require a ticket purchase. On Oct. 5-6, the museum will host its annual Vintage Rail Car Tours event, which takes visitors behind the scenes and provides guided tours inside numerous restored railcars.
For more information and tickets, call 800-930-1385, or visit midcontinent.org.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)