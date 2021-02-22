Midwest Lifestyle Properties is named top franchise

Midwest Lifestyle Properties, the lifestyle property real estate team, announced on Feb. 15 that it was the top performing office in 2020 among the United Country national network of nearly 500 offices. The achievement comes for a second year in a row, as the team eclipsed their record-setting 2019 sales, once again recording the largest sales volume in United Country’s 95-year history. MLP has agents throughout Wisconsin and offices in Portage, Richland Center, Oconomowoc, La Crosse and Adams.

“Our team has a stop-at-nothing approach to help people love their lifestyle,” said Travis Hamele, owner and broker at Midwest Lifestyle Properties. “That approach really resonates with our clients, because they want someone who understands the power of a dream and what it means to them to make it happen. Quite simply, that’s translated into getting deals done and being blessed by a lot of referral business, for which we’re grateful.”