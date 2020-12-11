Mighty Merry Christmas Celebration planned

InCourage Uprising of Baraboo will host a Mighty Merry Christmas Celebration to offer hope for recovery in this season from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18 at Two Sisters Event Center, 234 W. State St., Mauston.

A night of music and holiday fare with music by Life Between, cookies and cocoa and an Ugly Sweater Contest with cash prizes. Donations accepted at the door.

InCourage is a small dedicated group hoping to eliminate addiction from the community. The area’s first peer run sober drop-in center. The InCourage training center offers weekly recovery support meetings and classes to encourage all those exhausted by addiction and religion.

Coronavirus safety protocols will be practiced. For more information, email incourageuprising@gmail.com.