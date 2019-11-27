As an organization that is committed to providing compassionate and progressive care, Mile Bluff makes two new physician assistants additions to the urgent care team.
Jennifer Birdsey, PA-C started working in the emergency and urgent care department at Mile Bluff. She is eager to provide care to patients by helping with their immediate needs, and their overall health. She wants to ensure patients, that regardless of how busy the urgent care is, she will provide patients with only the best care. Birdsey finished school in Savannah, Georgia.
You have free articles remaining.
Ashlie Dushek, PA-C started working in the emergency and urgent care department. She completed her bachelor of science in biology from University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. After working for two years doing in-home care for individuals who were unable to care for themselves, she completed a master’s degree in physician assistant studies from University of Wisconsin-Madison. During her clinical rotations, Dushek spent time at Mile Bluff.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)