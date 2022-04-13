 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mile Bluff CEO to host community forum

Mile Bluff CEO, Dara Bartels, will host a community forum from 5-7 p.m. April 28 in the Two Elk Event Center of The Lodge at Mauston, 104 Lodge Lane. The meet-and-greet features local health care news, Mile Bluff executive team introductions, and a sharing of information about plans for the future.

Social time at 5 p.m. with heavy hors d’oeuvres; introduction of the Mile Bluff executive team, at 5:45 p.m.; presentation of “We walk together into the future, at 6 p.m.;” ending with questions and answers at 6:45 p.m.

For adults age 18 and older. Seating is limited, register at milebluff.com/forum or call 608-847-2995. When registering, feel free to suggest topics and/or send questions you’d like addressed in the presentation.

Dara Bartels

Bartels
