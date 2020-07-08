Mile Bluff earns 5 star rating

Mile Bluff Medical Center’s nursing and rehabilitation facilities work around the clock to provide high-quality care for its residents every day. During these ever-changing times, quality and safety measures have continued to be a priority for the staff at Crest View and Fair View. As a result of hard work and dedication, both facilities recently received a 5-star rating according to 2020 CMS Nursing Home Compare Data.
For more information, visit medicare.gov/nursinghomecompare/search.html.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!