Mile Bluff earns 5 star rating

Mile Bluff Medical Center’s nursing and rehabilitation facilities work around the clock to provide high-quality care for its residents every day. During these ever-changing times, quality and safety measures have continued to be a priority for the staff at Crest View and Fair View. As a result of hard work and dedication, both facilities recently received a 5-star rating according to 2020 CMS Nursing Home Compare Data.