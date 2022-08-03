 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mile Bluff earns ‘A’ safety grade

  • 0

Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston received an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, according to an Aug. 3 press release. This national distinction recognizes Mile Bluff’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.

“At Mile Bluff, a lot of effort goes into keeping infection rates low, preventing errors, and ensuring we have strong lines of communication between our hospital staff, patients and families” said Paul Frigoli, quality director at Mile Bluff. “This Safety Grade is the gold standard measure of patient safety; and we are proud to report that our efforts have earned Mile Bluff this distinction.”

The Leapfrog Group, assigns A through F grades to general hospitals across the country. The grades are based on more than 30 national performance measures that reflect errors, accidents, injuries and infections; as well as systems that hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

People are also reading…

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud,” Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said.

To see Mile Bluff’s full grade details, and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

BDHS 1971 class reunion planned

The Beaver Dam High School class of 1971, will host its 50-year class reunion beginning at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Stooges Bar – very informal and…

National Night Out has new location

The Monroe County National Night Out will take place from 4-8 p.m. Aug. 2 at a new location, Recreation Park in Tomah. The 18th annual safety …

Enduring Skills weekend planned

Enduring Skills weekend planned

Adults and children ages 5 and older can participate in the Enduring Skills Weekend on July 30-31 at the Historic Indian Agency House, 1490 Ag…

PETS OF WEEK: Red Bull and Kittin

PETS OF WEEK: Red Bull and Kittin

Red Bull is a 1.8-year-old terrier/pit bull mix who came in as a stray. He is a friendly dog that loves to give kisses, play with toys and wou…

Wollersheim takes Gold

Wollersheim takes Gold

Wollersheim Single Barrel Rye Whiskey was selected as a Gold Medal recipient at the 2022 American Craft Spirits Awards held July 23-24.

PETS OF WEEK: Zena and Liam

PETS OF WEEK: Zena and Liam

Zena is a 5-year-old English pointer. She was surrendered with two other English pointers, due to a lack of interest in the dogs. Zena is the …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News