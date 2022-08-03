Mile Bluff earns ‘A’ safety grade

Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston received an ‘A’ Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, according to an Aug. 3 press release. This national distinction recognizes Mile Bluff’s achievements in protecting patients from harm and error in the hospital.

“At Mile Bluff, a lot of effort goes into keeping infection rates low, preventing errors, and ensuring we have strong lines of communication between our hospital staff, patients and families” said Paul Frigoli, quality director at Mile Bluff. “This Safety Grade is the gold standard measure of patient safety; and we are proud to report that our efforts have earned Mile Bluff this distinction.”

The Leapfrog Group, assigns A through F grades to general hospitals across the country. The grades are based on more than 30 national performance measures that reflect errors, accidents, injuries and infections; as well as systems that hospitals have in place to prevent harm.

“An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud,” Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said.

To see Mile Bluff’s full grade details, and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.