Mile Bluff entrance closed/moved for 2 weeks

As part of the remodeling at the main campus of Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, the primary entrance will be closed for two weeks, beginning Oct. 3. During this time, patients and visitors will access the facility through temporary hospital entrances at the other end of the building.

Mile Bluff Clinic will be the main point of access during this project. There will be signage that directs hospital patients and visitors to temporary hospital entrances and parking. The majority of people will come through the East Clinic entrance. However, there will be parking available in front of the clinic for those who have trouble getting around, and need to enter through the primary clinic doors. Both of these temporary hospital entrances at Mile Bluff Clinic will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

For those who need access to the medical center over the weekend, or on weekdays between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., the emergency room will serve as the temporary hospital entrance.

Hospital visitors are encouraged to arrive early so there is enough time to get from the clinic entrance to the hospital. For those who do need assistance getting around, wheelchair transport will be made available inside the clinic.