Mile Bluff expands COVID-19 testing

Swab-only testing for COVID-19 is available to meet the needs of the community; testing hours have been expanded to 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday and from 7 a.m. to noon Saturday in the East Clinic of Mile Bluff Clinic, 1040 Division St., Mauston.

This service is intended for those who have minor, moderate, or no symptoms of COVID-19. The test is billed as an outpatient lab appointment. Advance reservations can be made at milebluff.com/covidtesting.

Those with severe symptoms of COVID-19, fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, sore throat, or a recent loss of taste and/or smell, etc., are encouraged to schedule a clinic appointment to see a provider. Anyone with a life-threatening illness should go to the emergency room immediately.

