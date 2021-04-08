Mile Bluff extends hours, offers new vaccination sites

To improve community access to COVID-19 immunization, Mile Bluff is expanding its vaccination hours and locations the week of April 12.
Aside from age, there are no other restrictions – including where you receive medical care or whether or not you have insurance. Everyone in the area who is 18 years or older is eligible; and there is no out-of-pocket cost to anyone who is vaccinated.
Vaccine availability
- Mile Bluff on Kennedy, 690 Kennedy St., Mauston, near the interstate. Offers the Moderna vaccine for ages 18 years and older, Monday-Saturday. Call 608-847-2780 or visit milebluff.com/request.
- Mile Bluff’s Phillips Pharmacy, 123 E. State St., Mauston. Offers the Moderna vaccine for ages 18 years and older, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call 608-847-2780.
- Juneau County Health Department, downtown Mauston. Offers the Pfizer vaccine for ages 16 years or older. Call 608-847-9279.
- Delton Family Medical Center, 28 Commerce St., Lake Delton. Offers the Moderna vaccine for ages 18 years and older, Tuesdays. Call 608-254-5888 or visit milebluff.com/request.
- Elroy Family Medical Center, 1515 Academy St., Elroy. Offers the Moderna vaccine for ages 18 years and older, Thursdays. Call 608-462-8466 or visit milebluff.com/request.