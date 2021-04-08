 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mile Bluff extends hours, offers new vaccination sites
0 comments

Mile Bluff extends hours, offers new vaccination sites

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To improve community access to COVID-19 immunization, Mile Bluff is expanding its vaccination hours and locations the week of April 12.

Aside from age, there are no other restrictions – including where you receive medical care or whether or not you have insurance. Everyone in the area who is 18 years or older is eligible; and there is no out-of-pocket cost to anyone who is vaccinated.

Vaccine availability

  • Mile Bluff on Kennedy, 690 Kennedy St., Mauston, near the interstate. Offers the Moderna vaccine for ages 18 years and older, Monday-Saturday. Call 608-847-2780 or visit milebluff.com/request.
  • Mile Bluff’s Phillips Pharmacy, 123 E. State St., Mauston. Offers the Moderna vaccine for ages 18 years and older, Tuesdays and Thursdays. Call 608-847-2780.
  • Juneau County Health Department, downtown Mauston. Offers the Pfizer vaccine for ages 16 years or older. Call 608-847-9279.
  • Delton Family Medical Center, 28 Commerce St., Lake Delton. Offers the Moderna vaccine for ages 18 years and older, Tuesdays. Call 608-254-5888 or visit milebluff.com/request.
  • Elroy Family Medical Center, 1515 Academy St., Elroy. Offers the Moderna vaccine for ages 18 years and older, Thursdays. Call 608-462-8466 or visit milebluff.com/request.
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News