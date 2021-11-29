Mile Bluff fills three key leadership positions.

Rhonda Larson, chief nursing officer, fills the vacancy left when Jean Surguy retired. Larson has been with Mile Bluff for 18 years, and most recently served as the director of Acute Care, OB and Infusion & Cancer Care. Her extensive background sets her up for success in this new position. “Working in multiple nursing and leadership roles at Mile Bluff has helped me to really understand the needs of our patients and their families,” said Larson. “With this insight – and a focus on evidence-based nursing and excellence in clinical skills – I plan to assist our team in further elevating the great care our community has come to expect from us.”

Becca Oetzman, chief financial officer, fills the position vacated by Dara Bartels as she transitions to the role of CEO when James O’Keefe retires Dec. 1. Oetzman has been a member of the Mile Bluff team for 14 years, and has led the accounting and patient accounting departments. “I look forward to guiding Mile Bluff into the future,” said Oetzman. “I am committed to helping the organization keep up with the ever-changing world of health care, by ensuring we continue to offer the new services and technological advancements that our patients need.”

Marlene Rosenberg, administrator of ancillary services. She has been with Mile Bluff for 12 years, and serves as the director of the rehabilitation services and audiology departments. She understands the processes needed to keep ancillary services operational and growing, which makes her a great fit for this newly-created role. Beginning Dec. 22, she will oversee Hospital Pharmacy, Laboratory, Medical Imaging, Speech & Language Pathology, Rehabilitation Services and Respiratory Care. “I look forward to using my physical therapy background to help Mile Bluff function at its highest possible level. Doing this will allow us to continue to provide community-based care that is dedicated to our families and friends for years to come.”