Mile Bluff golf ball raffle tickets available

On Aug. 22, Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation will hold the Golf Ball Crash for Cash raffle during the Combine Demo Derby at the Juneau County Fair.
Raffle tickets are available at $20, each ticket matches a numbered golf ball. All of the golf balls sold will be dropped from more than 40 feet in the air and the three golf balls that land closest to the target will win a cash prize. First place will be awarded $1,500; second place gets $1,000 and third place will win $500.
Only 300 tickets will be sold Tickets are available at Mile Bluff Medical Center, Phillips HealthMart Pharmacy in downtown Mauston, and Raabe’s Pharmacy in New Lisbon.
All proceeds will be donated to Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation to support local health and wellness initiatives. For more information, call 608-847-1495.