Mile Bluff holds 10th Annual Golf Outing

Golf with a purpose and support local healthcare through the foundation’s 10th Annual Golf Outing on Aug. 13 at Castle Rock Golf Course, W6285 Welch Prairie Road, New Lisbon. Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. This is a four-person scramble that includes a free driving range, golf games, proximity contests, a dinner and awards reception. All proceeds from this event help the community continue to have access to local, trusted essential healthcare services in a six-county service area.