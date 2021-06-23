 Skip to main content
Mile Bluff hosts 11th annual golf outing
Mile Bluff hosts 11th annual golf outing

Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation will hosts its 11th annual golf outing to support local health care 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Castle Rock Golf Course, W6285 Welch Prairie Road,

New Lisbon. Registration at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. shotgun start, 5 p.m. reception and awards banquet. Fees and sponsorships vary; see registration form at milebluff.com/event-ticketing/2021-golf-outing. Register by July 28.

This is a four-person scramble that includes a free driving range, golf games, proximity contests, a dinner and awards reception. Physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety guidelines apply.

All proceeds help the community continue to have access to local, trusted essential healthcare services in a six-county service area.

For more information about golf registration or sponsorship opportunities, call Martha Airth-Kindree at 608-847-1495.

