Mile Bluff hosts 11th annual golf outing

Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation will hosts its 11th annual golf outing to support local health care 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 12 at Castle Rock Golf Course, W6285 Welch Prairie Road,

New Lisbon. Registration at 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. shotgun start, 5 p.m. reception and awards banquet. Fees and sponsorships vary; see registration form at milebluff.com/event-ticketing/2021-golf-outing. Register by July 28.

This is a four-person scramble that includes a free driving range, golf games, proximity contests, a dinner and awards reception. Physical distancing and other COVID-19 safety guidelines apply.

All proceeds help the community continue to have access to local, trusted essential healthcare services in a six-county service area.

For more information about golf registration or sponsorship opportunities, call Martha Airth-Kindree at 608-847-1495.