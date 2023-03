Blood Center of Wisconsin will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 19 and 20 at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins welcome. All donors will receive a limited-edition Versiti beanie, while supplies last.

To reserve a spot and review guidelines, call 877-232-4376 or visit donate.wisconsin.versiti.org and search for Mile Bluff in the mobile drives.