Mile bluff hosts breastfeeding class
Mile bluff hosts breastfeeding class

Expecting and new parents may attend “Breastfeeding 101” from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston. This free class will be lead by International Board Certified lactation consultant, Emily Walden.

Parents will find the support and information they need for a successful, well-rounded approach to breastfeeding. Topics covered include benefits of breastfeeding, understand milk supply, techniques for nursing success, support and resources for mom, what to expect when breastfeeding.

Attendees will have a chance to win a door prize. A support person is welcome to attend, however, seating is limited and registration is required. To register, call 608-847-9727 or visit the calendar of events at milebluff.com.

