Mile Bluff launches new system

Mile Bluff will launch its new electronic health record system, on Oct. 1. Meditech Expanse will replace the two separate clinic and hospital systems currently being used. This change allows for a universal patient record to be easily accessed from wherever care is received throughout the Mile Bluff organization.

This new system allows patients to schedule and pre-register for appointments online; save time at the clinic by signing consent forms, completing questionnaires, and updating account information online – before arriving for a visit and to view test results, message provider, request prescription renewals and pay bills online.

Patients can still make appointments over the phone and register in person. The new patient portal – My Mile Bluff Portal is also an option.

Patients with a Meditech portal with Mile Bluff will automatically be transferred to one of the upgraded accounts. If using a NextGen portal, this will be deactivated. Patients can request a Meditech portal after Oct. 1 at milebluff.com/myportal.

During the transition, the portal will not be available Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. If expecting COVID-19 results someone will call with results. It may also take some time for the health records to populate the new system through the portal. Additional questions may be asked at the first clinic appointment following transition to ensure that personal and family health history information transferred completely and is current.