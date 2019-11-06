Two additions were made on the orthopedic surgical team at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, including Dr. Rick Rilling and Dr. James Grannell.
Rilling enjoys fixing things. Whether he uses new technology, minimally invasive techniques, or conservative treatment, he wants to get patients up and moving quickly. He works with patients to identify their joint, muscle, and other orthopedic issues. Using models, pictures, and scans. He uses the latest techniques to help local patients reach their physical goals.
Grannell cares for patients who are dealing with knee, hip, shoulder, wrist and other joint pain. If surgery is needed, he uses minimally invasive surgical techniques to ease and reduce the amount of recovery time patients need. He visits his patients in the nursing home, likes to be notified of their care needs, and has even been known to make house calls.
With the addition of Rilling and Grannell, Mile Bluff expanded the orthopedic services available in Mauston. The new providers added anterior approach hip replacements, partial knee replacements, partial hip replacements, Kinematically aligned total knee replacements, and hip arthroscopy to the services available. Once only provided in bigger cities, these procedures are now accessible to patients in Juneau County and the surround area.
For more information and appointments, call 608-847-5000, or visit milebluff.com.
