Mile Bluff Medical Center to hold “Bras for a Cause” fundraiser
“Bras for a Cause” is the foundation’s bra decorating contest and fundraiser to support the purchase of a 3D mammography unit at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division St., Mauston. “Bras for a Cause” is a fun and creative way to raise awareness and funds for life-saving screenings.
To enter the contest, pick out a bra, decorate it, and enter to win. All bra types, sizes and styles will be accepted. Check Pinterest for ideas or come up with your own. Get creative with sequins, flowers, feathers, and even a theme. Once you have your bra, pay the $10 entry fee and submit your masterpiece to the registration desk at Mile Bluff Medical Center by Aug. 29.
All of the entries will be on display in the lobby of Mile Bluff Medical Center during the month of September. Everyone is invited to view the bras and vote for their favorite entries. Since this is a fundraising event, every vote will cost $1. Vote as many times as you wish. All funds will go toward bringing 3D mammography to Mauston.
The top six “Bras for a Cause” vote-getters will move on to Women’s Night Out on Oct. 3. The final round of voting will take place at the event and a grand prize will be awarded to the winner.
For more information, call 608-847-1495.
