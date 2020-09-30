 Skip to main content
Mile Bluff now offers dermatology services
Mile Bluff will now offer dermatology services with the addition of Amy Bernards, physician assistant-certified.

With more than 15 years of experience in dermatology, she is eager to provide skin care services to the Mauston community. She treats patients of all ages with medical dermatology services focusing on addressing medical conditions affecting the health and appearance of skin in patients - targeting the “disease” aspect of dermatology and treatment of skin conditions to reduce health risks.

Medical dermatologists perform annual full-body skin cancer screenings and address common skin issues like acne, rashes, eczema, warts, psoriasis, contact allergies, and more. Bernards also does skin biopsies to test for skin cancers. While she does not do cosmetic procedures or treatments, she does use Botox to treat patients with hyperhidrosis - excessive sweating.

Consult your insurance provider to see if dermatology is a covered service. She will begin seeing patients in October, call 608-847-5000.

Amy Bernards

Bernards
