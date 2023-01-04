 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mile Bluff offers adult Mental Health First Aid Training

Mile Bluff Medical Center Foundation will provide adult Mental Health First Aid training, a one-day course that prepares attendees to interact with a person experiencing a mental health crisis, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at Hatch Public Library, 111 W. State St., Mauston.

This skills-based course and gives people the tools to identify, understand, and respond to someone who might be struggling with a mental health or substance use challenge. Free course includes course materials, training, and lunch.

Attendees will learn a 5-step Action Plan that guides them through the process of reaching out, offering appropriate support, and connecting others with available resources. Led by a certified instructor who follows a national curriculum and uses teaching standards while emphasizing hope for recovery. Attendees will receive certification in Mental Health First Aid.

Pre-registration is required and seating is limited. To register, visit the “Calendar of Events” at milebluff.com or call Katie at 608-847-2735.

