Mile Bluff offers all 3 vaccines
Mile Bluff Medical Center now has access to all three of the vaccines available to prevent COVID-19. This opens it up for anyone age 12 and older to be protected by the vaccine. Some evening and Saturday appointments are available in Mauston.

Vaccine availability

  • Mile Bluff Clinic, 1050 Division St., Mauston. Call 608-847-2780.
  • Mile Bluff on Kennedy, 690 Kennedy St., Mauston, near the interstate. Call 608-847-2780 or visit milebluff.com/request.
  • Mile Bluff’s Phillips Pharmacy, 123 E. State St., Mauston. Call 608-847-2780.
  • Delton Family Medical Center, 28 Commerce St., Lake Delton. Call 608-254-5888 or visit milebluff.com/request.
  • Elroy Family Medical Center, 1515 Academy St., Elroy. Call 608-462-8466 or visit milebluff.com/request.
  • Necedah Family Medical Center, 1408 Wheelihan Ave. Call 608-565-2000.
  • New Lisbon Family Medical Center, 901 West Bridge St. Call 608-562-3111.

There are no out-of-pocket fees, and you need not be a Mile Bluff patient. Signed consent from a legal guardian is required for everyone younger than age 18.

