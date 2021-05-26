Mile Bluff offers all 3 vaccines

Mile Bluff Medical Center now has access to all three of the vaccines available to prevent COVID-19. This opens it up for anyone age 12 and older to be protected by the vaccine. Some evening and Saturday appointments are available in Mauston.
Vaccine availability
- Mile Bluff Clinic, 1050 Division St., Mauston. Call 608-847-2780.
- Mile Bluff on Kennedy, 690 Kennedy St., Mauston, near the interstate. Call 608-847-2780 or visit milebluff.com/request.
- Mile Bluff’s Phillips Pharmacy, 123 E. State St., Mauston. Call 608-847-2780.
- Delton Family Medical Center, 28 Commerce St., Lake Delton. Call 608-254-5888 or visit milebluff.com/request.
- Elroy Family Medical Center, 1515 Academy St., Elroy. Call 608-462-8466 or visit milebluff.com/request.
- Necedah Family Medical Center, 1408 Wheelihan Ave. Call 608-565-2000.
- New Lisbon Family Medical Center, 901 West Bridge St. Call 608-562-3111.
There are no out-of-pocket fees, and you need not be a Mile Bluff patient. Signed consent from a legal guardian is required for everyone younger than age 18.