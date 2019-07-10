Mile Bluff provides an educational program to help prepare for childbirth, make feeding decisions and transition from hospital to home after delivery. The classes are open to all, and will be beneficial for first-time parents. This class will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. July 27 at the Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1040 Division St., Mauston.
These classes are open to women receiving maternity care at any of Mile Bluff’s clinic locations, as well as those expecting parents who plan to deliver at different facility. Registration is required before you are due to deliver.
For more information and registration, call 608-847-1013.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)