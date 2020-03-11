Mile Bluff offers childbirth class

A childbirth education class will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 28 at Mile Bluff Medical Center, 1050 Division Center, Mauston. Mile Bluff provides an educational program to help prepare for childbirth, make feeding decisions and transition from hospital to home after delivery.

During this class, discover fascinating facts about pregnancy and birth while enjoying the company and support of other expecting parents. The classes are open to all, and are beneficial for first-time parents.

These classes are open to women receiving maternity care at any of Mile Bluff’s clinic locations, as well as those expecting parents who plan to deliver at different facility. Please note that you must sign up for a program that is completed before you are due to deliver.

For registration, call 608-847-1013. Another class will be offered on May 23.